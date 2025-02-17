OTS to hold key summits in Azerbaijan in 2025

17 February 2025 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has two major summits planned for 2025—an informal meeting of heads of state in Hungary and the 12th official summit in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

OTS Secretary General Kubanıçbek Ömuraliyev stated in an interview with Kazinform that these summits will serve as crucial platforms for shaping the organization’s future.

"OTS is entering a phase of expanded cooperation and strategic growth. 2025 promises to be a year of significant progress and deeper integration between the Turkic states," Ömuraliyev emphasized.

He noted that the OTS will continue implementing an ambitious agenda, focusing on economic, transport, educational, and tourism cooperation.

"We have achieved significant progress in areas such as economy, transport, education, and tourism. However, there is always potential for further development. In particular, we will continue our work on the implementation of the decisions taken at the Shusha and Bishkek summits. One of the priorities will be the continuation of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement in the field of investment and services. This is an important step that will help eliminate barriers to economic interaction and create a more integrated trading space," he added.

The Secretary General also highlighted plans to expand cooperation with global and regional organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the African Union, and ASEAN.