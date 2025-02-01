Azerbaijan’s business loan portfolio grows
The business loan portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan continued to grow last year, with a 17.2% increase, or 2 billion 170 million manat, compared to the previous year, reaching a total of 14 billion 787.2 million manat, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank.
