Azerbaijan Trade House in Beijing to be openned

1 September 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov embarked on a working visit to China, Azernews reports, citing a post by the Minister on X.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold a number of meetings with Chinese officials and heads of companies. He also pointed out that the inauguration of the Azerbaijan Trade House in Beijing will be held.

It is worth noting that the visit will last from September 1 to September 4.

