Bulgaria increases purchase of Azerbaijan gas

2 July 2023 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

Bulgaria imported 74.8 million cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan in April 2023 compared to 44.5 million cubic meters in March, Azernews reports.

Thus, gas imports to the country from Azerbaijan increased by more than 68 percent compared to the previous month.

The cost of gas deliveries in April was 29.9 million euros compared to 30.5 million euros in March, indicating a decrease of more than 2 percent.

It should be noted that Bulgaria has started importing gas from Azerbaijan through the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), which was put into operation on October 1, 2022. The contractual volume of gas supplies through this interconnector is 1 billion cubic meters per year. The total capacity of IGB is 3 billion cubic meters, with the possibility of expansion up to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expansion up to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

---

