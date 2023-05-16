Azerbaijan, Belarus to produce elevators

16 May 2023 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus and Azerbaijan signed a number of documents on cooperation on the sideline of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on Trade and economic cooperation in Baku, Azernews reports.

Most of the documents relate to cooperation in the manufacturing sector. One of the documents was the roadmap of setting up an elevator assembly plant in Azerbaijan for 2023-2024. The document was signed between Mogilevliftmash and Ulu Goyce (Baku). The other document that signed between the Belarusian auto-maker MAZ and Turan (Baku) concluded a dealer agreement that provides for the promotion of MAZ products in the Azerbaijani market and its maintenance. The third document is an agreement to supply electrical products between Kozlov Minsk Electrotechnical Plant (Minsk) and Azmetzllc (Baku).

Besides that, the Sport and Tourism Ministry of Belarus and the Ministry of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan signed a program of cooperation in physical culture and sports for 2023-2025.

A corresponding protocol was signed following the meeting of the intergovernmental Belarusian-Azerbaijani Commission on trade and economic cooperation.

