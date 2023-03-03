Energy Minister meets with President of 77th Session of UN General Assembly [PHOTO]

3 March 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov received Csaba Kőrösi, the President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, who is on a visit to our country in connection with participation in the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19.

Azernews reports, citing the ministry that Parviz Shahbazov briefed Azerbaijan’s rich oil history and modern energy strategy and spoke about the work done in the direction of energy transition in our country and strategic targets for renewable energy.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is one the few countries which has fully ensured energy security at the expense of internal resources, as a reliable partner, also contribute to the energy security of neighboring countries and the region.

At the meeting, the steps taken towards the new goals declared at the COP 26 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to 40% in Azerbaijan and creating a net zero emission zone in the liberated territories were brought to the attention.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of issues arising from international cooperation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz