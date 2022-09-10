EBRD committed to financing Azerbaijani banks

10 September 2022 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) remains committed to financing Azerbaijani banks in 2022 and beyond, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said in an exclusive interview with Trend ahead of her visit to Azerbaijan.

According to her, EBRD continued to engage with Azerbaijan's banking sector through difficult times, and this cooperation will further develop.

"We're currently drafting several projects in line with our major strategic goals, such as promoting international trade, supporting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as green and inclusive financing. I am confident in the positivity of such prospects, and the Bank's Baku team is engaged in multiple workflows in the financial sector of Azerbaijan," said the EBRD president.

She noted that EBRD is currently financing local private banks and facilitating international trade.