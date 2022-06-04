Azernews.Az

Saturday June 4 2022

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

4 June 2022 15:48 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 23

1.7

May 30

1.7

May 24

1.7

May 31

1.7

May 25

1.7

June 1

1.7

May 26

1.7

June 2

1.7

May 27

1.7

June 3

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0011 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0076 and amounted to 1.823 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 23

1.8004

May 30

1.8282

May 24

1.8128

May 31

1.8267

May 25

1.8199

May 1

1.8213

May 26

1.8160

May 2

1.8119

May 27

1.8282

May 3

1.8271

Average weekly

1.8155

Average weekly

1.8230

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0269 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 23

0.0279

May 30

0.0265

May 24

0.0292

May 31

0.0268

May 25

0.0307

June 1

0.0272

May 26

0.0281

June 2

0.0268

May 27

0.0265

June 3

0.0271

Average weekly

0.0285

Average weekly

0.0269

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0016 manat and totaled 0.1036 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 23

0.1066

May 30

0.1039

May 24

0.1065

May 31

0.1037

May 25

0.1052

June 1

0.1037

May 26

0.1038

June 2

0.1035

May 27

0.1039

June 3

0.1031

Average weekly

0.1052

Average weekly

0.1036

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest View more