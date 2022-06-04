Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

4 June 2022 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 23 1.7 May 30 1.7 May 24 1.7 May 31 1.7 May 25 1.7 June 1 1.7 May 26 1.7 June 2 1.7 May 27 1.7 June 3 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by 0.0011 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0076 and amounted to 1.823 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 23 1.8004 May 30 1.8282 May 24 1.8128 May 31 1.8267 May 25 1.8199 May 1 1.8213 May 26 1.8160 May 2 1.8119 May 27 1.8282 May 3 1.8271 Average weekly 1.8155 Average weekly 1.8230

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by 0.0016 manat and reached 0.0269 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 23 0.0279 May 30 0.0265 May 24 0.0292 May 31 0.0268 May 25 0.0307 June 1 0.0272 May 26 0.0281 June 2 0.0268 May 27 0.0265 June 3 0.0271 Average weekly 0.0285 Average weekly 0.0269

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0008 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has decreased by 0.0016 manat and totaled 0.1036 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 23 0.1066 May 30 0.1039 May 24 0.1065 May 31 0.1037 May 25 0.1052 June 1 0.1037 May 26 0.1038 June 2 0.1035 May 27 0.1039 June 3 0.1031 Average weekly 0.1052 Average weekly 0.1036

