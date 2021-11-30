By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 1.5 billion kWh, bringing the volume to 22.8 billion kWh in January-October 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported.

During the reported period, the electricity generation at thermal power plants increased by 1.3 billion kWh reaching 21.4 billion kWh, while at hydroelectric power plants by 162.5 million kWh reaching 1.1 billion kWh. In the meantime, the electricity generation at other sources decreased by 2.9 million kWh and amounted to 288.3 million kWh.

At the same time, wind power plants produced 77 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 48.5 million kWh, and solid household waste incineration plants 162.8 million kWh.

The Azerenergy OJSC accounted for 20.5 billion kWh (including 19.5 billion kWh at thermal power plants and 979 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants) of electricity production and the State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic accounted for 379.1 million kWh (including 216.8 million kWh at thermal power plants, 117.4 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants and 44.9 million kWh at solar power plants). In addition, the power generation at the wind power plants of the Azerishig OJSC amounted to 56.7 million kWh and 1.9 billion kWh at the autonomous power plants.

During the first ten months of the year, electricity imports increased by 15.8 million kWh to 130.8 million kWh, while exports increased by 254.9 million kWh to 1.1 billion kWh.

Some 252.8 million kWh of electricity was exported to Iran, 318.6 million kWh to Turkey, 79.1 million kWh to Russia and 505.5 million kWh to Georgia. In addition, some 27.3 million kWh of electricity was imported from Iran, 78.9 million kWh from Russia, and 24.6 million kWh from Georgia.

Additionally, in October 2021, electricity production in the country increased by 273.1 million kWh and amounted to 2.1 billion kWh. During the reported month, electricity exports increased by 66 million kWh to 125.8 million kWh, while imports decreased by 0.4 million kWh and amounted to 10.3 million kWh.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s electricity production was 25.8 billion kWh in 2020. Last year, exports of electricity amounted to 1.1 billion kWh, while imports to 136.3 million kWh.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz