By Trend

Azerbaijan climbed 15 positions in the global cybersecurity rating and took 40th place among 194 countries, Trend reports citing the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) report of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

According to the report, among the CIS countries, Azerbaijan took 3rd place in the rating. On the 1st and 2nd are Russia and Kazakhstan, respectively.

The collection of relevant data for the ranking and determination of the GCI index has been carried out since 2014. The index is designed to assess the level of cybersecurity of countries in five main areas:

- legal measures (legislation, regulation, and control) - 20 points;

- technical measures (CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team), standards and certification) - 19.19 points;

- organizational measures (policy, strategy, responsible organization, and national assessment) - 13.14 points;

- activities to strengthen human resources (development of standards, development of human resources and retraining) - 16.99 points;

- cooperation (interdepartmental, intradepartmental, public-private and international) - 20 points.

Azerbaijan, with a cybersecurity index of 89.31 points, is ahead of such countries as Switzerland (42), Tunisia (45), Ireland (46), Iran (54), Georgia (55), Iceland (58), Romania (62), Slovenia (67), Czech Republic (68), and Ukraine (78).

The first positions in the ranking were taken by the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Estonia, South Korea, Singapore and Spain.

---

