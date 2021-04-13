By Trend

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on April 13, with the exception of palladium, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 14.059 manat or $8.27 (0.48 percent), amounting to 2,941.0935 manat ($1,730), and an ounce of silver - by 0.5089 manat or 29 cents (1.19 percent), amounting to 42.2227 manat ($24.83). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 40.307 manat or $23.71 (1.98 percent) and amounted to 1,993.386 manat ($1,172), and the price per ounce of palladium increased by 87.822 manat or $51.66 (1.96 percent) to 4,563.667 manat ($2,684).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 18.7595 manat or $11.03 (0.6 percent), and the price of an ounce of silver decreased by 1.9464 manat or $11.44 (4.4 percent). The price per ounce of platinum fell by 60.2565 manat or $35.44 (2.9 percent), and the price per ounce of palladium increased by 573.529 manat or $33.73 (14.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, gold rose in price by 78.336 manat or $46.08 (2.7 percent), silver - by 16.2955 manat or $9.58 (62.9 percent), platinum - by 726.1295 manat or $427 (57.3 percent), and palladium rose in price by 696.983 manat or $409.9 (18 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 10, 2021 2,941.0935 42.2227 1,993.386 4,563.667 March 9, 2021 2,955.1525 42.7316 2,033.693 4,475.845 Feb. 10, 2021 2,922.334 44.1691 2,053.6425 3,990.138 March 10, 2020 2,862.7575 25.9272 1,267.2565 3,866.684 Change in a day: in man. -14.059 -0.5089 -40.307 87.822 in % -0.48 -1.19 -1.98 1.96 Change in a month in man. 18.7595 -1.9464 -60.2565 573.529 in % 0.6 -4.4 -2.9 14.4 Change in a year in man. 78.336 16.2955 726.1295 696.983 in % 2.7 62.9 57.3 18

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz