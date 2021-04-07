By Trend

Some 34,344 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past day, Trend reports on April 6 referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 20,459 citizens while the second one to 13,885 citizens.

Up until now, 982,291 citizens have been vaccinated against coronavirus (611,471 people received the first dose while 370,820 people received the second dose).

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz