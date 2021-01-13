By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Food and Safety Agency has suspended the import of poultry and poultry products from some regions of Germany and Northern Ireland, the agency has reported.

The Agency has imposed temporary import restrictions on all poultry and poultry products from Germany’s federal state of Thuringia and Northern Ireland’s Ulster province due to World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) warning, in order to protect against infectious animal diseases that may enter the territory of the country from other countries.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to take relevant measures to strengthen control over vehicles arriving and passing through Azerbaijan from Germany and Northern Ireland.

Earlier, the Agency imposed a temporary ban on the import of all types of live small cattle and livestock, their genetic material into Azerbaijan from Bulgaria’s Blagoevgrad region, and poultry and poultry products from the entire territory of Korea and Ukraine’s Kherson region after the World Organization for Animal Health’s warning.

The Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency was established in 2017 and is a central executive authority, which oversees the regulation of food safety standards, risk assessment, official registration of food products and their packaging materials, issue of food safety certificates to exported food products. It is also responsible for state control over food safety and protection of rights of food product consumers at all stages of the food supply chain, including food production, supply, packaging, storage, transportation and trading, use in catering and service sector, utilization and disposal as well as implementation and regulation of state policy in the aforementioned areas.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz