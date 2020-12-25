By Trend

A subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Express LLC, has presented a new type of online service for the development of digital technologies in Azerbaijan, ADY Express told Trend.

As reported, the online payment service has already been launched.

Customers can now use the online payment service to pay for their orders, minimizing the need for direct banking services, the company said.

After the confirmation of the order by the company itself, in the personal account, the user has the opportunity to pay with a personal or corporate card. The advantage of online payments over traditional ones is that the payment is instant and the status of the order changes to "paid". There is no need to wait for the receipt of money to the account, as with a bank transfer.

By introducing an online payment system, ADY Express is expanding the range of services in the field of digital technologies in order to maximize the convenience for its customers, the company said.

Currently, by launching a number of online services, ADY Express provides customers with the opportunity to place orders online using their personal account, which also provides access to transport documents and reports on the transportation of their goods, as well as a door-to-door delivery service, said ADY Express.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz