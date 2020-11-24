A social campaign for IDPs is being held with the joint participation of the country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and the Caspian Compassion Project Public Union.

In the framework of the project, qualified doctors of Azercell’s Mobile Eye Clinic realize optometric examination for the residents of the Gobu Park settlement for IDPs in Garadagh district, Baku. As a result of the examination, 1,500 high-quality optical glasses donated by the Japanese company Fuji Optical to be distributed to the visually impaired people through UNHCR office in Baku.

It is worth noting that Azercell's Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics regularly conduct various charitable initiatives and social responsibility events for people with special needs. A similar event was organized last month in cooperation with the Caspian Compassion Project Public Union. As a result of the campaign, which coincided with the World Vision Day, a free examination and treatment was organized at the Azercell’s Mobile Eye Clinic for IDPs, veterans of the Karabakh war, members of the martyrs’ families and people with disabilities.

Azercell's Mobile Dental and Mobile Eye Clinics, have been in active operation since 2010, providing free services to low-income families, families of martyrs, IDPs and refugees, children deprived of parental care and the elderly in different parts of the country. Every year, thousands of people benefit from the charity support of Mobile Clinics, established to organize the examination and prevention of dental and eye diseases.

Azercell aims to continue various types of social initiatives for vulnerable groups of the population with special needs in the future.

