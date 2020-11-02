By Trend

The prices of precious metals, except for platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11.2285 manat or $6.605 (0.35 percent) and amounted to 3,197.1305 manat or $1,880.665 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 61.0385 manat or $35.905 (1.62 percent) and amounted to 3,834.027 manat ($2,255.31).

The price of silver increased by 0.6748 manat or 39 cents (1.69 percent) and amounted to 40.5757 manat ($23.86).

The price of platinum decreased by 15.3085 manat or $9.005 (1.05 percent) and amounted to 1.442,6625 manat (84 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 18.1815 manat or $10.69 (0.6 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 66.6485 manat or $39.205 (4.4 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.4394 manat or 25 cents (1.1 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 102.085 manat or $60.05 (2.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 629.0255 manat or $370.015 (24.5 percent), silver grew by 9.8907 manat or $5.818 (32.2 percent), palladium rose by 778.09 manat or $457.7 (25.5 percent) and platinum decreased by 141.1425 manat or $83.025 (8.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 2, 2020 3,197.1305 40.5757 1,442.6625 3,834.027 Oct. 30, 2020 3,185.902 39.9009 1,457.971 3,772.9885 Oct. 2, 2020 3,215.312 40.1363 1,509.311 3,936.112 Nov. 2, 2019 2,568.105 30.685 1,583.805 3,055.937 Change in a day: in man. 11.2285 0.6748 -15.3085 61.0385 in % 0.35 1.69 -1.05 1.62 Change in a month in man. -18.1815 0.4394 -66.6485 -102.085 in % -0.6 1.1 -4.4 -2.6 Change in a year in man. 629.0255 9.8907 -141.1425 778.09 in % 24.5 32.2 -8.9 25.5

---

