By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan has increased the volume of cargo and passenger transportation in the country.

The volume of cargo transportation by all types of vehicles amounted to 191,721,900 tons and passenger transportation reached 1,671,800 people in January-October 2019.

Thus, the figure for cargo transportation and passenger transportation is 1.5 and 2.3 percent higher compared to the same period of 2018 respectively.

The share of non-state transport enterprises accounted for 82.5 percent, the share of the public sector - 17.5 percent in the structure of cargo transportation. At the same time, the volume of cargo transportation by non-governmental transport enterprises increased by 1.7 percent in January-October 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

In addition, 12,535,800 tons (including transit cargo) were transported by rail, which is 9.1 percent more than in January-October 2018 during the reported period.

Moreover 4,893,800 tons of various cargoes (a drop of 28.3 percent) were transported by sea cargo, additionally 125,865,000 tons (a growth of 2.9 percent) by road cargo and 159,100 thousand tons (a drop of by 4.4 percent) by air cargo.

Some 32,424,700 tons of oil were transported through internal oil pipelines (a drop of 6.4 percent) during the reported period. The remaining volume of transportation fell on gas pipelines’ share.

In other word, 65.6 percent accounted for cargo transportation by road, 6.5 percent by rail, 2.6 percent by sea, and 0.1 percent by air. The corresponding figure for pipelines amounted to 25.2 percent.

Notably, 88.2 percent of passengers used the road transport services, 11.5 percent preferred to the metro and the rest chose other types of transport.

