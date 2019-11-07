By Trend

Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture held a seminar to raise awareness of local executive authorities responsible for issuing building permits, Trend reports referring to the committee.

The purpose of the seminar was to demonstrate the work mechanism of the website for issuing permits for the construction and operation of a number of buildings, which was launched in Azerbaijan in February this year, as well as to inform the participants about the latest innovations that will be introduced.

The event was attended by about 30 architects and employees of local executive authorities of Ganja-Gazakh, Sheki-Zagatala and Lankaran economic regions. It was noted that the second stage of expanding the application of the website throughout Azerbaijan started.

To this end, the website, working on the principle of a “single window”, was launched in test mode in the Lankaran economic region. In the near future, the system will be applied throughout the country. At the next stage, the work will continue in the direction of obtaining permits for the construction and operation of buildings, which don’t require examination.

The website was prepared by Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture jointly with the ASAN Service Center (a state agency for public services to Azerbaijani citizens), according to the decree by Azerbaijani president “On simplification of issuing permits for the construction and operation of certain projects” dated Dec. 28, 2018.

The transparent and healthy environment currently observed in Azerbaijan’s construction sector is also highly assessed by international organizations. Last year, Azerbaijan, having improved its result by 100 points on the indicator “Dealing with construction permits”, took the 61st place, and this year – the 59th place in the WB Doing Business report.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz