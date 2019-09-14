By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
Sept. 2
|
1.7
|
Sept. 9
|
1.7
|
Sept. 3
|
1.7
|
Sept. 10
|
1.7
|
Sept. 4
|
1.7
|
Sept. 11
|
1.7
|
Sept. 5
|
1.7
|
Sept. 12
|
1.7
|
Sept. 6
|
1.7
|
Sept. 13
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0138 manats or 0.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8629 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
Sept. 2
|
1.8680
|
Sept. 9
|
1.8680
|
Sept. 3
|
1.8597
|
Sept. 10
|
1.8774
|
Sept. 4
|
1.8657
|
Sept. 11
|
1.8788
|
Sept. 5
|
1.8747
|
Sept. 12
|
1.8724
|
Sept. 6
|
1.8764
|
Sept 13
|
1.8818
|
Average weekly
|
1.8689
|
Average weekly
|
1.8629
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
Sept. 2
|
0.0254
|
Sept. 9
|
0.0259
|
Sept. 3
|
0.0255
|
Sept. 10
|
0.0259
|
Sept. 4
|
0.0254
|
Sept. 11
|
0.0260
|
Sept. 5
|
0.0257
|
Sept. 12
|
0.0260
|
Sept. 6
|
0.0257
|
Sept. 13
|
0.0263
|
Average weekly
|
0.0255
|
Average weekly
|
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2967 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
Sept. 2
|
0.2912
|
Sept. 9
|
0.2974
|
Sept. 3
|
0.2925
|
Sept. 10
|
0.2954
|
Sept. 4
|
0.2966
|
Sept. 11
|
0.2947
|
Sept. 5
|
0.3002
|
Sept. 12
|
0.2954
|
Sept. 6
|
0.2985
|
Sept. 13
|
0.3006
|
Average weekly
|
0.2958
|
Average weekly
|
0.2967
---
