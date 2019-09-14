By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 2 1.7 Sept. 9 1.7 Sept. 3 1.7 Sept. 10 1.7 Sept. 4 1.7 Sept. 11 1.7 Sept. 5 1.7 Sept. 12 1.7 Sept. 6 1.7 Sept. 13 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0138 manats or 0.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8629 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 2 1.8680 Sept. 9 1.8680 Sept. 3 1.8597 Sept. 10 1.8774 Sept. 4 1.8657 Sept. 11 1.8788 Sept. 5 1.8747 Sept. 12 1.8724 Sept. 6 1.8764 Sept 13 1.8818 Average weekly 1.8689 Average weekly 1.8629

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0004 manats or 1.5 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 2 0.0254 Sept. 9 0.0259 Sept. 3 0.0255 Sept. 10 0.0259 Sept. 4 0.0254 Sept. 11 0.0260 Sept. 5 0.0257 Sept. 12 0.0260 Sept. 6 0.0257 Sept. 13 0.0263 Average weekly 0.0255 Average weekly 0.0260 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0032 manats or 1.1 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2967 manats. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Sept. 2 0.2912 Sept. 9 0.2974 Sept. 3 0.2925 Sept. 10 0.2954 Sept. 4 0.2966 Sept. 11 0.2947 Sept. 5 0.3002 Sept. 12 0.2954 Sept. 6 0.2985 Sept. 13 0.3006 Average weekly 0.2958 Average weekly 0.2967

---

