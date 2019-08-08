By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan’s steady expansion of its economic influence in Turkey is reflected in the growing number of companies operating there, which consequently leads to the increasing figures for exports to this country.

Azerbaijan exported 769.90 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in May 2019, which recorded an increase of 28.04 percent (601.30 million cubic meters) compared to the same month of the last year, Turkey Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in a message.

The country's share in Turkey’s gas imports accounted for 28.72 percent in May 2019, while in May 2018, it was 19.98 percent.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan accounted for 20.42 percent (724.88 million cubic meters) of the total gas supply to Turkey in April 2019. The gas supplies increased by 2.5 times compared with April 2018.

In general, in May 2019, Turkey imported 2.81 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.207 billion cubic meters accounted for pipeline gas, and 473.19 million – for liquefied natural gas (LNG). For comparison, in May 2018, Turkey imported 3.008 billion cubic meters of gas, of which 2.454 billion cubic meters was pipeline gas, and 554.63 million - LNG.

Turkey imports natural gas from Azerbaijan via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The South Caucasus Pipeline, commissioned at the end of 2006, currently supplies Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The two countries have been involved in the implementation of significant world scale projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, TANAP, the Southern Gas Corridor and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

As for Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, it has already renewed the transport map of Eurasia. The railway acts as a major traffic artery which facilitates cargo delivery and plays important role in diversification of the country’s economy.

