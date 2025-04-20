Aghdam resurrects, turning from ghost town to home again
In the heart of the South Caucasus, a quiet transformation is taking place. Aghdam, once called the “Hiroshima of the Caucasus” for its devastation after nearly three decades of Armenian occupation, is beginning to breathe again. After years of waiting, the city is no longer a symbol of loss, but a canvas of reconstruction.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!