Azernews.Az

Tuesday March 25 2025

Azerbaijan's economic ties with Kazakhstan evolve amid changing remittance trends

25 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's economic ties with Kazakhstan evolve amid changing remittance trends
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The financial transactions between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, particularly in terms of remittances, reveal a significant shift in patterns over the last year, showcasing both positive and negative trends. In 2024, Azerbaijan saw a 14.8% increase in the volume of remittances sent to Kazakhstan, totaling $8.58 million, as compared to the previous year. Despite being a relatively small percentage of Azerbaijan’s overall remittance flow...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more