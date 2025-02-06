Azernews.Az

Thursday February 6 2025

Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral ties gain momentum with increased investments

6 February 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral ties gain momentum with increased investments
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

London Post editor says, "At this critical juncture, direct foreign investment from Azerbaijan could catalyze improving Pakistan's economic situation."

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more