Wednesday January 15 2025

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports enter new era as U.S. takes center stage [EXCLUSIVE]

15 January 2025
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports enter new era as U.S. takes center stage [EXCLUSIVE]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
In 2024, Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas exports saw a slight increase of 0.3% compared to the previous year, reaching 3.4 billion US dollars. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication shared this information, noting the consistency of Azerbaijan's top four export markets. However, a new addition to the fifth position— the United States— marks a notable shift in the country's trade patterns.

