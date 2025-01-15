Azerbaijan's non-oil exports enter new era as U.S. takes center stage [EXCLUSIVE]

15 January 2025 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

In 2024, Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas exports saw a slight increase of 0.3% compared to the previous year, reaching 3.4 billion US dollars. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication shared this information, noting the consistency of Azerbaijan's top four export markets. However, a new addition to the fifth position— the United States— marks a notable shift in the country's trade patterns.

