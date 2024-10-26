Embracing green technologies: Path forward in fight against climate change [COMMENTARY]

26 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Global climate change is the main problem currently facing the world, having permanent effects and endangering the lives of mankind. There are several ways to combat this global issue, one of which is to leverage technology. This, in turn, introduces the term "green technologies" into our lives.

Many leading technology companies around the world are developing this type of technology to meet global challenges. Given that technology plays an important role in human life today, we can even say it has become an integral part of our existence. Therefore, can we not achieve success in solving this problem by incorporating green technologies into our lives even more?

It's also worth noting that one of the initiatives proposed by the COP29 Presidency is related to green technologies. Specifically, the initiative is called the "Digital Action Path for a Green World," which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the digitalization and ICT sector and accelerating the green transition through the Ministerial Declaration.

In his comment to Azernews, technology expert Karan Bhardwaj explained that the significance of green technology and its potential to address climate change.

Karan explained that green technology is a broad term that encompasses the application of technological innovations and scientific research aimed at reducing human impact on the natural environment. This field includes a wide range of disciplines such as energy, atmospheric sciences, agriculture, material science, and hydrology.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a pivotal role in this landscape,” he noted. “It can be leveraged across various industries to promote sustainable development and minimize the environmental impact of traditional technologies. Rather than replacing human creativity and intuition, AI serves as an augmentative tool, enhancing human capabilities and fostering a more dynamic and productive workforce.”

Karan addressed the prevalent concern regarding AI’s potential to displace human workers, suggesting that AI can take over routine and repetitive tasks, thereby allowing team members to focus on higher-value activities such as building relationships and developing innovative solutions.

“Even in roles like data analysis and meeting transcriptions, AI collaboration can significantly reduce the risk of human bias and error,” he added.

“Current AI systems include tools that track icebergs, identify pollutants, and forecast weather patterns. According to the World Economic Forum, AI can also be utilized to enhance agricultural practices and mitigate their negative environmental effects.”

He emphasized that AI can analyze vast amounts of data collected from sensors, drones, and satellites, enabling the prediction of crop yields, pest infestations, and disease outbreaks. This capability equips farmers with the insights needed to make informed decisions about planting, irrigation, and harvesting.

“AI can facilitate the use of automated machinery, support environmental monitoring, assist in climate modeling, and help create sustainable supply chains, ultimately enhancing resource management for farmers,” he concluded.

It should be noted that digitization is crucial for increasing climate action and sustainability. Concurrently, collaborative efforts to harness the transformative potential of digitization are vital. In light of these developments, it is important to note that a significant milestone will be achieved at the 29th session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan. For the first time in COP history, a Digitalization Day will be observed on November 16. This will further stimulate the debate on the indispensable role of digital technologies in the fight against the climate crisis and encourage joint action in this direction.

On the same day, a high-level roundtable on Green Digital Action will take place, and the Declaration on Green Digital Action will be adopted as the final document. This declaration will serve as a framework for cooperation to enhance climate action and sustainability while mitigating the negative environmental impacts of rapid digitization.

In conclusion, global climate change represents one of the most pressing challenges of our time, with far-reaching effects that jeopardize the future of humanity. Leveraging technology, particularly through the development and implementation of green technologies, offers a promising avenue for addressing this crisis.

As technology expert Karan Bhardwaj emphasizes, green technology, including artificial intelligence, is key to mitigating environmental harm while augmenting human capabilities. By harnessing AI to automate routine tasks and enhance decision-making processes, we can empower individuals to focus on innovation and relationship-building, ultimately driving more effective climate action.

The convergence of technology and sustainability not only offers hope but also sets the stage for a collaborative future in which human ingenuity and technological advancements work together to combat the climate crisis.

