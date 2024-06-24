Accelerating economic diversification: Azerbaijan's path to sustainable growth

24 June 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Zara Araz

Azerbaijan, a nation historically reliant on its oil sector, is poised to accelerate the development of its non-oil economy, targeting a robust growth rate exceeding 5.5% of GDP by 2024. This ambitious goal was underscored by Tahir Mirkishili, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, during the recent "5th Exhibition for the Promotion of Local Companies" in Baku.

The strategic shift towards diversification comes amidst a backdrop of progressive economic policies aimed at fostering a conducive environment for private sector expansion. Mirkishili emphasised the critical role of legislative support in empowering local enterprises to thrive in a modern, competitive landscape. He highlighted the importance of a comprehensive legal framework and adherence to fair competition practices to bolster entrepreneurial activities effectively.

Supporting these sentiments, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov highlighted significant strides in transitioning towards a green economy. The upcoming COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku this November, marks a pivotal moment. President Ilham Aliyev's declaration of 2024 as the 'Green World Solidarity Year' aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable development.

The hosting of COP29 not only positions Baku at the forefront of global climate discussions but also catalyses further initiatives towards green and innovative transformations within the private sector. This strategic alignment with international sustainability goals not only enhances Azerbaijan's global standing but also opens new avenues for economic growth and investment.

The Azerbaijani government's proactive stance in supporting entrepreneurship through modern organisational models has yielded tangible economic benefits. The private sector, now a cornerstone of Azerbaijan's economic fabric, has significantly contributed to the diversification of the economy, boosted employment, and expanded foreign trade opportunities.

Moreover, Azerbaijan's journey towards economic diversification is underpinned by its strategic vision to embrace innovation and adaptability. The state's ongoing support for entrepreneurs underscores its commitment to fostering a dynamic business environment capable of responding to global challenges while seizing emerging opportunities.

Looking ahead, Azerbaijan's economic strategy is set to capitalize on the momentum generated by COP29 and the 'Green World Solidarity Year.' By enhancing sustainability and embracing technological advancements, Azerbaijan aims to cultivate high-value economic drivers that propel long-term growth and prosperity.

Azerbaijan's proactive measures in advancing its non-oil sector underscore a commitment to sustainable economic development. With robust legislative backing and strategic international engagements like COP29, Azerbaijan is poised to redefine its economic landscape, offering promising opportunities for domestic entrepreneurs and global investors alike. As the nation prepares to host COP29, all eyes turn to Baku—a city primed not just for global climate leadership but also as a hub of innovation and economic dynamism in the region.

