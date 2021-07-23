By Vugar Khalilov

The Defence Ministry on July 23 reported that the soldier of the Azerbaijani army was killed in a sniper fire from the Armenian side in the liberated Kalbajar region.

At about 16:00, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the Kalbajar region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border from their positions in the Basarkechar region, the ministry said.

Serviceman Farman Yagublu lost his life in the attack.

The Defense Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani Army units located in this direction are carrying out response measures at the moment.

Furthermore, the ministry declared that the Armenian side intends to aggravate the situation on the state border of the two countries through these provocations and bears full responsibility for such actions.