Nation
9 January 17:43
The winners of the next round of Student Bursary Program launched in 2008 by Azercell Telecom LLC have been announced. As a result of multi-stage selection process, 27 students have been awarded the title of Azercell Scholar.
9 January 15:25
Oil & Gas
9 January 13:24
Oil prices fell early on Monday as Iran increased exports undermining efforts by other oil producers to curb a global fuel supply overhang and as U.S. drillers increased activity for a 10th week, Reuters reported.
7 January 16:28
7 January 15:08
Business
9 January 17:42
Official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency, the manat, against the US dollar was set at 1.7742 for Jan. 10, 2017, said the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on January 9.
9 January 16:22
9 January 15:47
Nagorno-karabakh conflict
9 January 17:58
Turkey supports and will always support Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as he addressed the 9th conference of ambassadors in Ankara on January 9.
9 January 17:39
9 January 12:30
Armenian Aggression
9 January 11:40
The Armenian armed units shattered ceasefire with Azerbaijan a total of 36 times throughout the day using large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry reported on January 9.
8 January 10:14
7 January 14:30
World
9 January 17:31
A currency crisis in Turkey still remains the biggest dilemma of the $720 billion national economy. The rate of the national currency (the lira) dropped by almost 1.14 percent and stood at 3.6870 per dollar on January 9, renewing its all-time bottom-line record of 2005. The previous lowest level was hit on January 6 and stood at 3.6474 per dollar.
9 January 17:23
9 January 16:47
Travel
9 January 17:12
The winter holidays are over, but that doesn't mean the fun stops here! We can still enjoy the festive mood in Baku.
6 January 15:21
5 January 11:24
Lifestyle
5 January 11:07
To follow some unwritten rules whether to want or not is very important if one wants to hold a certain position in the society. Remember: first you judge “how nice”, then you judge “how wise”!
31 December 2016 10:00
30 December 2016 10:00
Culture
9 January 18:12
Azerbaijani ballet star Ulvi Azizov has successfully performed at the gala concert of ballet stars Etoile Ballet Galain in Oslo, Norway, Azertac reported.
9 January 17:00
9 January 14:48
Analysis
6 January 18:23
With every new US president arriving in Washington, DC, come a handful of counselors and aides whose personal ties, built over years and forged in election campaigns, give them pride of place in the administration.
4 January 11:33
30 December 2016 18:05
Events
16 December 2016 17:33
The event to commemorate the Grand Opening of Hard Rock Cafe Baku.
16 December 2016 17:31
15 December 2016 12:15
Sports
9 January 18:03
The sports facilities of Minsk are ready to host the second European Games in 2019, Sports Director of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Pierce O'Callaghan said during his three-day inspection visit to the Belarusian capital on January 8, BelTA reported.
9 January 13:00