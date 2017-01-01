Nation
30 December 2016 17:47
The average monthly temperature in January is expected to be nigh to the climatic norm, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources reported.
30 December 2016 15:22
30 December 2016 14:57
Oil & Gas
30 December 2016 11:46
The board of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) has approved a guarantee for up to $1.2 billion for the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, a source in MIGA told Trend on December 30.
29 December 2016 18:02
29 December 2016 16:35
Business
30 December 2016 17:50
Branches of local banks will continue their operation during New Year holidays.
30 December 2016 17:48
30 December 2016 17:40
Nagorno-karabakh conflict
30 December 2016 17:11
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is ready to assist in returning the body of Azerbaijani soldier, Chingiz Gurbanov, who was killed as a result of the Armenian provocation on December 29.
30 December 2016 16:27
30 December 2016 13:55
Armenian Aggression
31 December 2016 15:05
Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 58 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars and large-caliber machine guns, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on December 31.
30 December 2016 16:17
30 December 2016 15:31
World
30 December 2016 16:59
Kazakhstan will introduce a visa-free regime for 45 countries of Europe, Asia and America since January 1 2017, according to Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
30 December 2016 16:50
30 December 2016 16:30
Travel
30 December 2016 12:50
Azerbaijan is turning into a most popular tourist destination in Asia, while more and more travelers have a burning desire to visit this country, especially during the national holidays.
29 December 2016 13:20
29 December 2016 10:00
Lifestyle
31 December 2016 10:00
What does the next year hold in store for you? How will be the year 2017? Will you get a raise?
30 December 2016 10:00
27 December 2016 14:00
Culture
30 December 2016 17:20
Baku hosted "Winter Fairytale" kids fashion show and "Carnival Show" on December 28.
30 December 2016 15:47
30 December 2016 14:13
Analysis
30 December 2016 18:05
American foreign policy is at a crossroads. The United States has been an expanding power since its start in 1789.
30 December 2016 10:23
29 December 2016 14:00
Events
16 December 2016 17:33
The event to commemorate the Grand Opening of Hard Rock Cafe Baku.
16 December 2016 17:31
15 December 2016 12:15
Sports
29 December 2016 17:17
The National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan named best para-athletes and coaches of 2016.
28 December 2016 17:56
28 December 2016 17:42