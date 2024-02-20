Special offer from AZAL: discounts on flights to Dubai, Riyadh and New Delhi

20 February 2024 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, launches a new promotional campaign offering discounted fares to popular destinations such as Dubai, Riyadh, and New Delhi.

The discounted rates are applicable for ticket purchases made between February 20 and 29, and the travel period is from February 24 to October 27, excluding peak seasons.

Thus, flights from Baku to Dubai are now available at a special rate of €130 for one-way and €234 for round-trip tickets. One-way tickets to Riyadh can be purchased for €69, while round-trip tickets are priced at €128. For New Delhi, one-way tickets cost €150, with round-trip tickets priced at €272.

These cities offer unique opportunities to delve into their rich history, stunning architectural wonders and delectable cuisines, ensuring an unforgettable journey for travelers.

The ticket prices for these destinations include airport taxes. The number of discounted tickets is limited.

Please note that checked baggage is not included in the ticket price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Seize the opportunity to travel at an affordable price with AZAL!

