3 December 2019 17:14 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
A new protocol between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved, Trend reports Dec. 3.
The issue of approving the “Protocol on Amending Agreement on Visa-Free Entry and Departure of Azerbaijani and Kazakh Citizens” signed between the governments of the two countries on October 2, 2009, has been discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.
After discussions, the document was put to voting and adopted.
