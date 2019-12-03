By Trend

A new protocol between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been approved, Trend reports Dec. 3.

The issue of approving the “Protocol on Amending Agreement on Visa-Free Entry and Departure of Azerbaijani and Kazakh Citizens” signed between the governments of the two countries on October 2, 2009, has been discussed at a plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

After discussions, the document was put to voting and adopted.

