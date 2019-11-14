By Rasana Gasimova

Aiming to further promote its products among foreign buyers and inform them about country’s economic, tourism, transport and logistics potential, Azerbaijan continues opening its trade houses abroad.

Azerbaijan will open its second Trade House in China, Ministry of Economy informs on its website.

Azerbaijani Trade representative office in China, the Weinan Technological and Economic Development Zone and the Chinese company Xian Camel Guest E-Commerce Co. Ltd signed a memorandum of cooperation on the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Trade House in the city of Weinan, Shaanxi province.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), the Trade Development Bureau under the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board.

26 Azerbaijani companies took part in the exhibition held from November 5 to 10.

During the exhibition, Azerbaijani companies held negotiations with foreign colleagues and signed distribution and purchase agreements.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a trade fair annually held in autumn since 2018 in Shanghai, China. It is the world's first import-themed national-level expo. The exhibition is initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This year's exhibition is attended by over 3,000 companies from 150 countries and represents national pavilions of more than 60 countries. Azerbaijan has two wine houses and one trading house in China.

Currently, over 20 Chinese enterprises, engaged in energy, construction, information and communications, aviation, transport logistics, retail trade, restaurant business etc., operate in Azerbaijan.

Chinese enterprises have invested $800 million in Azerbaijani economy, while counter investments amounted to about $8 million. At present, Azerbaijan’s trading and wine houses operate in Shanghai, Urumqi and Liuzhou cities to ensure the export of local products to China under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz