By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku-Odessa flights were launched by Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways on May 16.

The flights will be operated on Thursdays and weekends. The minimum price of the one-way ticket is 29 euros.

“Budget” and “Standard” tariffs for tickets are accessible for consumers on the official website of Buta Airways.

Additional services such as transportation of baggage and hand luggage, hot meals on board, check-in at the airport, and the choice of the best airplane seat are not covered by “Budget” minimum tariff so they are offered as paid option.

The “Super” tariff includes baggage (up to 23 kg), hand luggage (up to 10 kg) and free check-in at the airport. The air tickets are available at sales offices.

Online check-in on the website is free of charge for all tariffs. It starts 24 hours and ends two hours prior to departure.

Baku increasingly spreads its flight map over the world. Earlier, Buta Airways has also launched flights from Baku to another city of Ukraine, Kharkiv. Flights to Kharkiv have been operated since May 3 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Currently, 21 foreign airlines are represented in the Azerbaijani market.

ATA Airlines, Montenegro Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Nordwind Airlines, Ikar Airlines, IrAero, Al-Naser Airlines, Pobeda Airlines, SalamAir, Komiavaiatrans, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Wataniya Airways, Mahan Air, Taban Air, Israir, Arkia Israel Airlines, Flynas, Gulf Air, Smartavia and Pegasus Airlines actively operate in the local market.

Last year, Heydar Aliyev International Airport set a new record for passenger traffic: it served a total of 4.43 million passengers, which is 9 percent higher than in 2017. A total of 3.81 million passengers were carried on international flights and 620,000 passengers - on regional flights.

In 2018, base airlines of the Airport - AZAL and Buta Airways - carried 1.89 million and 442,000 passengers, respectively.

