By Laman Ismayilova

"From Regions to Regions" Art Festival has reached Khachmaz.

The main goal of the project is to promote the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people, who have rich traditions of statehood. The festival aims at expanding cultural exchange between the regions.

As part of the festival, nation's talented artists showcased their handcrafted works at the Heydar Aliyev Park, Trend Life reported.

Sixteen regional cultural administrations of the Culture Ministry installed tents, where samples of folk art, reflecting the cultural heritage of cities and regions were displayed.

Moreover, theatrical exposition dedicated to the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi was presented as part of the festival.

It is noteworthy that in connection with the 650th anniversary of the poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.

The festival participants were especially interested by unique folk ensemble consisting of old people. The Diyar folk ensemble demonstrated their brilliant carpet weaving skills, traditions and customs of their ancestors.

Local residents and guests of the city enjoyed gala concert with the participation of folk and dance ensembles.

The guests also showed a particular interest to the theater teams from Khachmaz and Shabran. Khinayakhdi folk ensemble showcased Azerbaijan's wedding dance rituals.

One of the best things about traveling is exploring the history of a given place. There are numerous historical sites to visit in Khachmaz that will make one's trip memorable. Archeologists found working and hunting tools there, along with domestic belongings which were used in the Bronze Age.

The Niyazabad port is one of the historical parts of Khachmaz. From the 16th century, the port played an im­portant role in the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and neighboring countries by sea and in the expansion of trade and export of silk, crafts and dried fruits to the northern countries.

The ancient Khudat fortress, the Shah Abbas mosque, the Sheikh Movlana Yusif Baba Mosque could be good sites for those who like to make trips to historical places. The most ancient archaeologi­cal monuments are ancient Bronze Age barrows near the villages of Mollabur­han, Hulovlu, Garajik and Hasangala and medieval settlements near Janakhir and Bostanji.

Some of the most well-known landmarks in the region are the ancient Albanian church, the water tower and the historical railway station.

One of the historical sites in Khachmaz is the Veli Amir Shrine, which is located near the Valamir village. People go to the shrine on a pilgrimage with a hope of cure and fulfillment of their wishes. The name of the shrine is linked to Veli Amir and Veli Omar brothers who were holy men and had the sacred ability to heal people.

Nabran is a popular municipality and resort in Khachmaz. It is a beautiful place with forests, sandy beaches and climatic resorts. Many hotels, hostels and guest houses have been built and welcome tourists each year, especially in summer.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

