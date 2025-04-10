Youth and Sports Minister views construction projects for CIS Games [PHOTOS]

10 April 2025 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

In preparation for the III CIS Games, Azerbaijan Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, accompanied by Anar Taghiyev, the Head of the Yevlakh District Executive Authority, has inspected the construction progress of the Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex, Azernews reports.

The minister observed the ongoing work, reviewed the features of the complex set to meet modern standards, and provided pertinent recommendations.

The Yevlakh Olympic Sports Complex will host boxing competitions during the III CIS Games.

Additionally, the minister visited the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir, where significant renovations are currently taking place. This center is slated to host academic rowing, canoeing, taekwondo, and karate events for the III CIS Games.

Furthermore, Minister Farid Gayibov, along with Sabuhi Abdullayev, the Head of the Gabala District Executive Authority, assessed the substantial renovation efforts at the Gabala Olympic Sports Complex.

He stressed the importance of completing the renovations efficiently and on schedule, discussing the progress with specialists at both sports venues.

The minister also reviewed the renovation status of the Shaki Olympic Sports Complex and shared additional recommendations. In conjunction with this visit, he toured the Shaki city stadium as well.

Azerbaijan is getting ready for the CIS Games 2025, a multi-sport event among the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

CIS Games 2025 will be held from September 28 to October 8 in the city of Ganja, which is the "Sports Capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2025", as well as in the cities of Khankandi, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol and Yevlakh. It is proposed to hold competitions in 23 sports.

It is expected that not only sports delegations of the CIS countries but also athletes from a number of other countries will be invited to participate in the Games.