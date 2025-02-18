National judo team earns ten medals at Samorin Cadet European Cup [PHOTOS]

18 February 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judokas have claimed ten medals at Samorin Cadet European Cup 2025, Azernews reports.

On the second day of the competition, Said Sharifov (73 kg), Amin Mehdiyev (81 kg), Abdullah Rahmatov (81 kg), and Subhan Akhundov (+90 kg) won bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani judokas earned two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

As a result, Azerbaijan placed 4th overall in the medal tally, and 2nd in the men's category.

A total of 16 Azerbaijani judokas took part in Samorin Cadet European Cup 2025, which brought together 715 judokas from 32 countries.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for Azerbaijan.