Paris 2024: Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev reaches 1/4 final match

Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) has reached the 1/4 final match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports.

The European and world champion fighter defeated Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik by a single point.

Note that Zelym Kotsoiev is a two-time bronze medalist at the World Judo Championships and a four-time medalist, including gold, at the European Judo Championships.

At the Paris Olympics, Azerbaijan is proudly represented by a total of 48 athletes across 15 sports, competing in 17 programs.

Judoka Hidayat Heydarov brought the first gold medal for Azerbaijan at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Games feature football, tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball, fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.

Paris has become the second city after London to host the Summer Olympics three times.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will last until August 11, 2024.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz