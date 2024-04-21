AGF Trophy award presented at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku [PHOTOS]

21 April 2024 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

During the final day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup competition in Baku, the AGF Trophy award was presented, Azernews reports.

The AGF Trophy cup was awarded to the gymnast from Germany Darja Varfolomeev.

Traditionally, the trophy is awarded to the athlete and the team with the highest score for the performance.

The award was presented by the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzada.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from April 19 through April 21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in the individual and group exercise programs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz