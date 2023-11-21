Women's chess team wins silver at European Team Chess Championship [PHOTOS]

21 November 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani female chess players have beaten Serbia at European Team Chess Championship 2023 in Budva, Montenegro.

Ulviya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva and Khanum Baladzhayeva ended their games with brilliant victories, Azernews reports.

Gunay Mammadzadeh, who played on the first board, was defeated by her opponent.

With the score 3:1, the national team secured a silver medal at the European Team Chess Championship for the first time in history.

In total, Azerbaijani chess players won 7 rounds, drew once and suffered the only defeat from the European champions - the Bulgarian team.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani men's chess team finished the competition without a medal. In the last round the team met with Italy, the games ended in a draw.

Around 70 teams from 39 European federations with 38 teams in the Open section, and 32 teams in the Women's event participated in the championship.

The European Team Chess Championship is played in 9 rounds, the Swiss system, with Open and Women's sections separately.

The time control is 90 minutes for 40 moves + 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with 30 seconds increment for every move played starting from move one.

