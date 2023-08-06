Ganja to hold III CIS Games

6 August 2023 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja will host the third Games of the CIS countries, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Mariana Vasileva telling at the interview with journalists.

"For this purpose, a new modern complex is being built in Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan after Baku. We like the idea that competitions can be held in the regions. The format will be discussed at the council. All countries give more importance to advanced sports. I think that we will be able to focus on the main Olympic sports and all we will pay attention to traditional non-Olympic sports for the countries", said the deputy minister.

It is worth noting that the III CIS Games are planned to be held in 2025.

