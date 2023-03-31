National taekwondo team to compete in Austrian Open 2023

31 March 2023 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters will compete at Austrian Open Taekwondo G1. The tournament will take place in the city of Innsbruck on April 1-2, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on four taekwondo fighters, including, Gashim Magomedov (63 kg), Javad Agayev (74 kg), Eltaj Gafarov (80 kg) and Taleh Suleymanov (87 kg).

The delegation also includes senior coach Elnur Amanov. The national taekwondo fighters will return to Baku on April 3.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan. The National Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its founding in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

