By Trend

The second day of the FIG World Cup competitions in men's and women's artistic gymnastics continues at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Qualifying competitions are taking place today: for men - in the vault, exercises on the pommel horse and crossbar, for women - in floor exercises and exercises on the balance beam.

Athletes in the fight for reaching the finals demonstrate strength of mind, dexterity and attitude to a good result.

FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held from March 31 through April 3 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 145 gymnasts from 34 countries are competing.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijan is being represented by Mansum Safarov (floor), Aghamurad Gahramanov (Floor, Vault, Parallel Bars, Horizontal Bar), Ivan Tikhonov (Pommel Horse, Vault, Horizontal Bar), Javidan Babayev (Rings), Nikita Simonov (Rings), Samira Gahramanova (Vault, Balance Beam, Floor), Milana Minakovskaya (Uneven Bars, Balance Beam, Floor).

There will be qualifications on the first two days of events, while finals will take place on the next two days. In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who will receive the highest score.

After three competitions of the World Cup held in different countries in 2022, the World Cup in Baku is considered to be the final stage. The three best results out of four shown in the four competitions will define the holders of the FIG Cup in individual events.

Trend has prepared for readers a photo with the best moments of the second day of the World Cup competitions.

