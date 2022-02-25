By Trend

The competitions of the 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena have ended, Trend reports.

Some 41 athletes representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Neftchi Sports Club, Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex and specialized Children and Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve # 13 of Nizami district of Baku participated in the competitions.

During the competitions, women's pairs competed for medals in the all-around competitions - in the "kids" age categories (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); men's pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); mixed pairs - "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old), "seniors" (15 years old and older); women's groups - "kids" (6-15 years old), "pre-juniors" (12-18 years old) and "juniors" (13-19 years old).

The competitions were held upon the special permission of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers and in accordance with the quarantine rules which are valid in the country, sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

It was possible to watch the competitions live on the website www.gymtv.online.

