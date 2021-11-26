By Trend

The finalists in individual trampoline among men and women in the 15-16 age group were unveiled at the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 26.

Among men such gymnasts as Gabriel Albuquerque (Portugal, 101.515 points), Tyler Cole-Dyer (UK, 101.190 points), Kanato Tsuzuku (Japan, 101.170), Ryan Maccagnan (US, 100.895 points), Miguel Feyh (Germany, 100.335), Taiga Akaishi (Japan, 100.060 points), Ilia Kurbanov (Russia, 99.955 points) and Maksim Anisimov (Russia, 98.885 points) reached the final.

Among women such gymnasts as Anzhela Bladtceva (Russia, 98.800 points), Kokone Harima (Japan, 95.965 points), Mariam Ragimovi (Georgia, 95.645 points), Natalia Blokhina (Russia, 95.335 points), Maryia Siarheyeva (Belarus, 94.995 points), Kiko Tanaka (Japan, 94.870 points), Misaki Ishida (Japan, 94.370 points) and Elif Colak (Turkey, 94.285 points) reached the final.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries are participating in the competitions. The gymnasts are performing in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17-21 years old at the tournament. The gymnasts are taking part in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is being represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline - Seljan Magsudova (age category 17 -21), Magsud Magsudov, (13-14), Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11-12), Ibrahim Mustafazade (11-12), Mehti Aliyev (13-14), Nijat Mirzoyev (13-14), Ali Niftaliyev (13-14), Shafiga Humbatova (13-14), Sama Jafarova (11-12); tumbling - Tofig Aliyev (17-21), Adil Hajizade (15-16), Bilal Gurbanov (15-16), Huseyn Asadullayev (15-16), Alexey Karatashov (13-14) and Elnur Mammadov (15-16).

The competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules.

---

