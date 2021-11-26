By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Tofig Aliyev has reached the final of the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions.

The gymnast performed in the acrobatic jumping program in the 17-21 age group.

In total, Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 69.800 points.

Another national gymnast Magsud Magsudov won a gold medal in the individual trampoline among men in the 13- 14 age category. The gymnast scored 56.200 points.

Meanwhile, Dominic Dumas (the US, 69.500 points), Marcus Adams (the UK, 69.500 points), Mads Hansen (Denmark, 69.000 points), Igor Shikunov (Russia, 68.000 points), Isaac Bennison (the UK, 67.300 points), Alex Balinbin (the US, 66.900 points), Alexander Flann (the UK, 65.500 points) also became the finalists.

Qualifications are being held today in acrobatic jumping among athletes (17-21 years old), double mini-trampoline jumping (11-12 years old), individual jumps (15-16 years old) and synchronized jumping on a trampoline (13-14 years old).

The finals under the same gymnastics programs will be held during the evening session.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held in Baku on November 25-28.

Over 600 gymnasts from 32 countries are competing in trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline in various age categories.

Some 15 gymnasts,including Ibrahim Mustafazade, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Mehdi Aliyev, Magsud Mahsudov, Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Alexey Karatashov, Elnur Mammadov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Bilal Gurbanov, Adil Hajizade,Tofig Aliyev Sema Jafarova, Shafiqa Humbatova and Seljan Mahsudova represent Azerbaijan at the four-day competition.

The gymnasts are taking part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline. Each Age Group World Competition program includes qualifying rounds and final performances. One gymnast can perform in different programs.

The 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions are being held without spectators in accordance with the quarantine rules.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz