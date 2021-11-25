By Trend

I extend my sincere thanks to the Azerbaijani government for its support in holding all large-scale events in Baku at a high level, a member of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Ali Al-Hitmi said at the opening ceremony of the 28th World Age Group Competitions in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

“Excellency ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of FIG (International Gymnastics Federation), I would like to welcome all participators in the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition. During the current situation and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, I extend my sincere thanks to the Azerbaijani government for its hospitality and its support to organize this event in the capital of gymnastics Baku, which is always organizing all big events and especially gymnastics in all its different disciplines at a high level. Once again, on behalf of all, I would like to express my thanks to the local organizing committee and all volunteers, and all those working on this event. Finally, as they say, be safe and healthy all the time. Thank you and wish you all good luck!!” he said.

Then Ali Al-Hitmi declared the 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku open.

