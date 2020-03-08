By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will host the final competitions of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 8, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts will perform in all six exercises.

So, in the final competitions Azerbaijan will be represented by Anar Hasanov and Mansum Safarov in floor exercises, Rasul Ahmadzade in pommel horse exercises, Mansum Safarov in ring exercises, Mansum Safarov and Ramin Damirov in vault exercises, Ramin Damirov and Rasul Ahmadzade on parallel bars, Rasul Ahmadzade and Mansum Safarov on horizontal bar.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

---

