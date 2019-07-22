By Trend

Next competitions are to be held as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival on July 22, Trend reports.

Swimmers, athletes, and wrestlers will be competing for 10 sets of medals on the second day of the competition, and games will be held between the tennis, basketball, volleyball and handball teams.

Athletics

09:20 Girls, shot put, classification

Gunel Huseynova

10:02. Girls, 800 m, I stage

Gunel Manafova

10:26. Girls, 100 m, stage I

Fakhriya Tagizade

10:56. Boys, 100 m, stage I

Aleksey Alakbarov

19:02. Girls, 400 m, stage I

Nika Mammadova

19:20 Boys, long jump, classification

Mammadagha Mammadov

Basketball

Boys, group stage, I round

18:15 Serbia - Azerbaijan

Handball

Girls, group stage, I round

14:30 Switzerland - Azerbaijan

Boys, group stage, I round

20:30 Germany - Azerbaijan

Swimming

09:00 Girls, 100 m, freestyle, classification

Sheykhalizade Khangan

09:15 Boys, 400 m, freestyle, classification

Rashad Aliguliyev

09:55. Boys, 100 m, breaststroke, classification

Aliyar Jahangirbayov

Tennis

09:00 Boys, 1/32 final

Kanan Gasimov - Alessio Basile (Belgium)

09:00 Girls 1/32 Finals

Alina Huseynova - Juliet Bovi (Belgium)

14:30 Girls, couples, 1/16 finals

Polina Drobicheva / Alina Huseynova – Carolina Gomez / Raquel Gonzalez (Spain)

14:30 Boys, Couples, 1/16 Finals

Kanan Gasimov / Tamerlan Azizov – Daniel Ivanov / Thiago Pereira (Portugal)

Volleyball

Boys, group stage, I round

18:00 Germany – Azerbaijan

Wrestling

10:30 Freestyle wrestling

48 kg, 1/8 final

Mirjavad Nabiyev - Magomedamin Bekbulatov (Russia)

60 kg, 1/8 final

Sabir Jafarov - Marcel Delhi (Hungary)

10:30 Greco-Roman wrestling

48 kg, 1/8 final

Gurban Gurbanov - Kacper Karaskiewicz (Poland)

60 kg, 1/8 final

Hasrat Jafarov - Donatas Rindeikis (Lithuania)

10:30 Female wrestling

46 kg, 1/8 final

Gultekin Shirinova - Jutta Ala-Ranta (Finland)

49 kg, 1/4 final

Lala Mirzayeva - Michaela Samoil (Moldova)

61 kg, 1/8 final

Marziya Sadikhova - Manola Skobelska (Ukraine)

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, will take place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. 52 percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes will compete for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes will compete in ten kinds of sports - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz