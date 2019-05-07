By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijani karate fighters continue to demonstrate great performance at international tournaments.

As evidence of this, national karate fighters have won three medals at Karate1 Youth League - Limassol 2019 in Cyprus.

Huseyn Mammadli (juniors aged 14-15 years, -63 kg) and Mahammad Khamoyev (children under 14, -45 kilograms) grabbed gold medals of the tournament.

During their finals fights Mammadli and Khamoyev defeated Greek fighter Paliaroutas Stavros and Bourouba Marwan from France, respectively.

Eminagha Guliyev who competed in the youth aged 16-17 years category, won bronze medal.

It is noteworthy that he tournament was attended by 1,583 athletes from 58 countries.

The next stage of the Karate1 Youth League will be held in July in Croatia. The remaining two of the four stages will be held in Mexico in September and in Italy in December. Karate1 Youth League, as well as other official competitions, brings international rating points to athletes.

Touching upon development of karate in Azerbaijan and success of karate fighters representing Azerbaijan at international tournaments, it is enough to note the “Diamond” of the karate world – Rafael Aghayev.

Captain of the Azerbaijani team and the leading Azerbaijani Karateka, Aghayev is a five-time World Champion and eleven-time European Champion in his discipline.

In view of the fact that karate has been included in the 2020 Olympic program, karate fighters have additional motivation to demonstrate good results at different tournaments. In particular, the first ten best karate fighters of Earth in each of the Olympic weight categories will join the Olympics 2020 in Tokyo.

For now, the leader in the ranking is Italian Luigi Busa, who has 3,705 points. He is followed by Rafael Aghayev who scored 3,660 rating points.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz