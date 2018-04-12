By Trend

Russian gymnast Grigory Noskov is not happy with his performance at the tumbling competition within the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

Noskov, talking to Trend on April 12, said that he could've performed better.

"I'm not exactly satisfied with my performance. I performed not up to my potential. Couldn't fully concentrate," said Noskov.

The athlete further noted the high competition at the European Championships and spoke about his main rivals.

"I would like to mention Kristof Willerton from Great Britain. I think he is one of the main contenders. Your gymnast, Mikhail Malkin, is also a serious contender. He is a dangerous rival," Noskov said.

Noskov went on to say that he liked performing in Baku very much.

"You have a great hall, everything is organized at a very high level," Noskov said.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling have today kicked off in Baku.

On the first day of the competition, Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Magsudova, Riyad Abbasov and Mikhail Malkin.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 federations are expected to join the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions will be held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

