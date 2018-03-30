By Laman Ismayilova

The team of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Education became the participant of the Spring Cup of Azfar Business League - ABL Cup 2017/18 mini-football - a corporate tournament among Azerbaijani companies.

The championship is held in the professional fields of the company Azfargroup. The event is organizer by ASEP (Azfar Sport Events & Promotion), Trend Life reported.

Today, physical education and sport have become one of the most important and unique areas of social development. Noticing the interest of corporate teams in football, the company ASEP (Azfar Sport Events & Promotion) organized the tournament ABL Cup 2017/18.

Spring Cup of Azfar Business League will start on April 7.

Notably, registration for ABL Cup 2017-2018 is underway. The number of places to participate in the Business League is limited.

